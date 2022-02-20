Residents and visitors were out in Ottawa this weekend, taking advantage of the full capacity in restaurants, gyms and movie theatres under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

"I love it because we get to get out and do all the things we love," said one person on his way from a restaurant to the Ottawa 67’s game at TD Place.

"I’m excited,” said Megan Wiersema. "We’ve already been able to go to one movie. I really wanted to see Spiderman."

In Old Ottawa South, the team at Mayfair Theatre were happy to welcome more people.

"A decent crowd turned out on Friday and Saturday," said co-owner Josh Stafford, adding it would take time before getting things back to normal. "I don’t think us going to full capacity has magically changed things."

Businesses in the core, facing another challenge. This Bramasole Diner on Bank Street is usually full of customers on the weekend, but that’s not the case right now.

"The people aren’t coming downtown," said the Bramasole Diner’s John Zacher. "I think people are afraid to go out or they just don’t want to go out. We have all the roadblocks now so we can’t get in that’s going to be all week."

Since Thursday, Ottawa residents have been instructed by police to stay away from the red zone near Parliament Hill. Checkpoints in place are limiting movement into the core and there’s no word yet on when it will end.

"While I would want to go to restaurants and gyms, the traffic constraints is still challenging,” said Wiersema.

On March 1, Ontario is expected to lift capacity limits for all indoor public spaces, including sports arenas and concert venues. Proof of vaccination can also be lifted but will be at the discretion of businesses. While it may draw more people out, those hoping to recover from the repeated closures and the millions of dollars in lost revenue aren’t so sure.

“Right now, even with March 1 it should be better… but I’m still skeptical,” said Zacher.