Ottawa breaks second high temperature record in a row this week

    It's a second straight day with record-breaking warm temperatures, as Ottawa continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.

    The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. The old record was 10.6 C, set in 1965.

    At 4 p.m., the temperature hit a high of 16.9 C.

    Environment Canada's forecast called for a high of 18 C today.

    The temperature reached 11.9 C on Monday, setting a record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 10 C, set on March 4, 1965.

    The forecast calls showers beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 5 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High 6 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 7 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine, with a high of 7 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 3 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.

