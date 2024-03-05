Ottawa breaks second high temperature record in a row this week
It's a second straight day with record-breaking warm temperatures, as Ottawa continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. The old record was 10.6 C, set in 1965.
At 4 p.m., the temperature hit a high of 16.9 C.
Environment Canada's forecast called for a high of 18 C today.
The temperature reached 11.9 C on Monday, setting a record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 10 C, set on March 4, 1965.
The forecast calls showers beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 5 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High 6 C.
Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 7 C.
The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine, with a high of 7 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 3 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.
