OTTAWA -- Get ready to settle in for a hot weekend in the capital.

After a week of increasing temperatures, Thursday starts a string of five straight days with a forecast high of at least 30 C.

And with the low temperatures in the evening also increasing, there will be little relief at nighttime from the heat and humidity.

On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C with a UV index of 9, or very high.

On Friday, a similar story: mainly sunny with a high of 32 C. The humidex that day is expected to reach 38.

The overnight low that evening will only get down to 19 C.

On Saturday—fittingly, the first official day of summer—expect a scorcher: 34 C and sunny. The low that night will only reach 20 C.

Sunday, the first sign of possible rain: there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 30 C.

The weather has been slowly getting warmer all week,