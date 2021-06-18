OTTAWA -- Ottawa's professional basketball team is hoping fans will be in the stands for the home opener next Thursday at TD Place.

The Ottawa BlackJacks have asked Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod for permission to host 300 fully vaccinated healthcare workers for three games, including the first game on June 24.

The BlackJacks shared a letter on social media sent to Premier Ford on June 3. The letter notes Ontario allowed 550 fully vaccinated healthcare workers to attend a Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal on May 31.

"In consultation with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, the venue managers of the Arena at TD Place where the Ottawa BlackJacks play, based on the 10,000 seat basketball capacity of the venue and the precedent set in Toronto, we have estimated a safe capacity of 300 healthcare workers should be permitted to attend our home games slated for June 24, 28 and July 1, 2021 with complimentary admission," said the BlackJacks in the letter to the Premier.

The team says Mayor Jim Watson has endorsed the plan, but they haven't received a response from the Ontario government.

The Mayor's Office tells CTV News Ottawa that Watson sent a letter to the premier on June 3 in support of the proposal.

"I believe this is a safe and worthwhile initiative to replicate in Ottawa what was done in Toronto earlier this week. I’m certain this proposal would be a welcomed gesture of gratitude for our fully vaccinated healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts over the last 15 months," wrote Watson in the letter to Ford..

The Ottawa BlackJacks play in the Canada Elite Basketball League.