Ottawa axe throwing business says trailer and its contents stolen from parking lot

An Ottawa business is asking for the public's help to locate a stolen trailer and the contents for its axe throwing business.

LumberJaxe Ottawa says someone stole the white trailer sometime "in the last few days" from its parking lot on City Centre Avenue.

The trailer, with licence plate T5603D, contained an enclosed axe throwing cage, a LumberJaxe Corn Hole Game, a propane fireplace, freestanding LumberJaxe Targets and dozens of target boards.

"The theft has been reported to the police, but we're not optimistic at this time," LumberJaxe – Axe Throwing Halls & Apparel says on its Facebook page, adding the trailer was last seen April 6-7.

"We're holding out hope for the contents - they're really only valuable to us - so if you see a suspicious pile of lumber, rubber, and fencing branded LUMBERJAXE - please let us know!"

LumberJaxe uses the trailer to host offsite events indoors and outdoors.

The business is offering a reward for the recovery of the trailer or its contents.

"Keep your eyes peeled!" LumberJaxe said.