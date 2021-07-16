OTTAWA -- Karen Shepherd is Ottawa's new Integrity Commissioner.

The city of Ottawa announced the appointment of Shepherd on Friday, who will succeed Robert Marleau has Integrity Commissioner at Ottawa City Hall.

Shepherd has worked for over 30 years in the federal public service, including serving as Canada's first lobbying commissioner.

The city says Shepherd "successfully managed" a two-year national consultation process that resulted in a stronger federal Lobbyists Code of Conduct.

Shepherd was selected as the preferred candidate by an interview panel composed of the City Clerk, the Deputy Clerk and the Auditor General.

The Integrity Commissioner is an independent statutory officer who reports directly to Council. Marleau was appointed Ottawa's first Integrity Commissioner in 2012. He will step down on Aug. 31, 2021.

The city says Shepherd's appointment is for one year with an option to renew for a five-year term.