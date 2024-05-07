Person in distress prompts police response in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that has prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress.

Suggestions otherwise are "wildly inaccurate," police said.

Police announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that there was a police operation on Lake Avenue East.

"Incident is contained. No immediate threat to public safety. Immediate neighbours are advised to remain indoors. Others should avoid the area. Lake Ave. closed in the area until further notice," OPP said.

No injuries have been reported.

Spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa in an email that police asked residents to stay indoors as a precaution. Local schools in the area were also told to shelter in place as a precaution.

In an update, OPP said schools in the immediate area of Lake Avenue East "will be dismissing students as usual."

The Upper Canada District School Board said in an email to families that buses leaving Carleton Place High School are delayed.

"Police have contained the community situation near the school and have advised us that we are now able to dismiss students safely," the note, sent at 2:43 p.m., said. "Buses are now leaving Carleton Place High School and will be approximately 30 minutes delayed. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."

This is a developing story... more details will be included as they become available.