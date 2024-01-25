OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa airport experiencing check-in delays due to technical issue

    Passengers may experience delays on Friday after a technical issue at Ottawa's airport. Jan. 25, 2024 (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Passengers may experience delays on Friday after a technical issue at Ottawa's airport. Jan. 25, 2024 (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa's international airport (YOW) says a technical issue at check-in and baggage drop-off is causing lineups and flight delays on Friday afternoon.

    The airport authority said on social media just after 2:05 p.m. that check-in processes are being handled manually, which has affected flights.

    In addition, the PA system in the building is out-of-service, requiring staff to make announcements through megaphones.

    In an update at 4:30 p.m., the airport says the technical problem is persisting.

    "The technical issues YOW has been facing persist," the airport said on social media.

    "Unfortunately, this may affect flights. Please check with your carrier before coming to the Airport, and plan extra time if you do."

    The airport did not provide more details on the cause of the issue or when service would be restored.

    As of 5 p.m. on Friday, six flights are listed as "delayed" on YOW's website.

    CTV News has reached out to the airport for more details.

