OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67’s are starting the new year with a new record.

The team won its 15th consecutive game on Thursday afternoon with a 8-4 win over Kingston at TD place, setting a new franchise record.

Big day for @AustenKeating, career goal number 100 AND a big rock, paper, scissors win to top it all off. pic.twitter.com/Ve4Bb3Fs1G — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 2, 2020

On New Year’s Day, Ottawa beat the Oshawa Generals 5-2 for the franchise record tying 14th conservative win. Joseph Garreffa and Jack Quinn both scored twice. Goaltender Cedrick Andree made 28 saves for the win.

The Ottawa 67’s have previously won 14 conservative games during a season on three other occasions: the 1972-73 season, the 1998-99 season and last season’s playoffs.