Orleans residents frustrated section of LRT construction noise barrier won't be built
Residents in the east end of Ottawa who were promised a noise barrier to block out the sounds of Stage 2 LRT construction say they want to the city to deliver after being told the wall could not be built.
Construction on the multi-billion-dollar project to extend LRT east from Blair Road to Trim Road, west from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie and Algonquin College, and south from Greenboro to Riverside South and the Ottawa Airport is ongoing. The eastern extension is expected to be complete by 2024.
In a winter 2023 update, the city says solid progress is being made, but construction will continue to affect residents through the year.
“Construction activities that may be expected to impact area residents include hours of work, noise from crews and equipment, traffic detours, site lighting, as well as pedestrian and vehicle mobility,” the city says.
“Residents should be aware that throughout 2023 there will continue to be nightwork across the alignment. A weekly summary of nightwork will also be shared at the outset of each week.”
Some who live east of Orléans Boulevard, however, received a notice saying planned sound barrier walls would not be erected in some areas.
“In several areas, noise walls have been descoped or not approved based on the criteria set by the City of Ottawa’s Planning Department,” the notice says.
Lynda Fournier received the notice. She lives right near the highway and was waiting for that extra peace and quiet.
“Right now it’s pretty noisy,” she said. “We were told in 2022 that they were going to build a noise barrier wall. It sucks, because frankly – like, we have a little patio out here and we really can’t sit out here until about midnight in the summer time, when the traffic is much less.”
The approximate area where a sound barrier wall would have been built at the north-east section of Cholette Crescent. The city of Ottawa now says the wall cannot be built in that area. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
The city says about 4.5 km of sound barriers are being built on the south side of the highway, but a 200 m stretch near Cholette Crescent cannot go ahead.
“As part of the detailed design phase, major utility, sewers and hydro were identified that conflict with the proposed noise wall. Due to the conflicts, this small section of the wall was removed from the project scope and area residents were recently informed of this change,” said director of rail construction Michael Morgan in a statement to CTV News.
“There will be minimal impacts, if any, on the sound emitted from future train operations and this change will not add additional noise above the current ambient traffic in the area.”
Orléans West-Innes Coun. Laura Dudas said she shares residents' frustrations.
“This sound wall was going to provide a bit of a remedy towards what has been happening historically and this project was going to be an opportunity to leverage this construction to get it done,” she said.
“Now that folks are finding out that because of underground and above ground utilities that this just isn’t going to possible, it’s incredibly disappointing for them and I echo their concerns that they were promised something that won’t be possible.”
Prep work for walls on the south side of the 174 was undertaken in 2022, and the city expects work to continue on noise walls between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Orléans Boulevard, Orléans Boulevard and Stoneboat Crescent, and at Terra Nova Estates, east of Tenth Line Road.
STAGE 2 PROGRESS BEING MADE
The city says in its winter update that progress was made on noise walls on the north side of Highway 174. The notice, however, was sent to residents who live south of Highway 174, where work on the walls remains underway. A notice shared to the Convent Glen - Orléans Wood Community Association Facebook page says a proposed wall near Cholette Crescent cannot be completed because of conflicts with underground utilities.
So far, the city says, 60 per cent of the rail for the eastern extension has been laid, including a complete installation in both directions between Blair Station and the planned Jeanne d’Arc Station, and from Trim Road to Tenth Line Road. The tie-in to the Stage 1 LRT station at Blair was completed in October.
The city says work on the five east-end stations is on schedule to be completed this year.
“Activities that will take place at stations in 2023, in addition to finishing works within the stations themselves, include the installation of station noise walls, installation of traction power substations (TPSS) and the construction of a bus operator building at Place d’Orléans Station,” the update says.
--With files from CTV's Peter Szperling.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'Get this fixed': N.S. premier's message to health-care partners with system under strain
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his health minister met with medical leaders Tuesday afternoon to tackle the multitude of problems plaguing the health-care system.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
Toronto
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in Ontario as cases rise
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario, and the former head of the province’s science table said it will become the next dominant COVID-19 strain.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.
-
'I'm a super lucky, healthy person': 80-year-old Toronto fitness trainer has no plans to slow down
Years after most people retire, Dee Simpson is still working hard and working out and she's helping others to do the same as a fitness trainer.
Montreal
-
Quebec appoints mediator at Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to quit en masse
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
London
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
'Life in lockdown': London, Ont. students produce COVID-19 cohort documentary
It’s a film produced by students, about students. Spearheaded by students in the Creative Arts Program at the Boys and Girls Club, the students share their experiences as being part of the 'COVID-19 cohort' and what life was like in lockdown.
-
Inflation down, food continues as high cost
The December Consumer Price Index released Tuesday shows more progress than expected, but economists are still concerned about some sectors in the economy that are making families lives more expensive.
Winnipeg
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'It's going to cost you more': The impact of 'shelflation' on your groceries
With the price of food continuing to be high due to inflation, experts are concerned that it is creating a state of 'shelflation.'
-
'Makes me very angry': Winnipegger frustrated after pharmacy system failure
A Winnipeg woman says a system crash at Shoppers Drug Mart has left her without her pain medication for two days.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman charged with murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Off-duty Calgary police officer charged in domestic incident
Charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred last week.
-
No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery
Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
'Like an ice world': Frosty conditions perfect for photographers in Saskatoon
Photographers like Oscar, who’s visiting from China, are taking advantage of the recent conditions to create captivating scenery in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she won't pursue COVID-19 pardon legislation on advice from justice officials
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she won't introduce legislation to pardon those convicted of COVID-19 public health violations because she has been advised to let the courts handle it. Smith says she is following the direction of Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and the deputy attorney general.
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
'Giving back is healing': Edmonton girl fights brain cancer and raises money for Ben Stelter Fund
Cecily Eklund likes to help people, and she's using her experiences as a kid with cancer to raise money for other families in the same situation.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
B.C. premier says 'progress' being made on free birth control promise
B.C. Premier David Eby says his government is making progress on providing free access to prescription birth control as advocates urge the NDP to make good on a campaign promise quickly.
-
Vancouver Folk Music Festival cancelled for 2023, likely never to return
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival has been cancelled for 2023 and the beloved, summer event will likely never return to Jericho Beach.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.