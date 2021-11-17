Advertisement
Orleans man facing gun, drug charges after arrest on Highway 401
OPP cruiser.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an Orléans man who was the subject of a warrant in Quebec is now facing gun and drug charges following an arrest in Ontario.
Police said in a press release that general patrol officers on Highway 401 in South Dundas, Ont. noticed a man "acting suspiciously near his parked motor vehicle."
Upon investigation, police said the man had a warrant from Quebec and he was arrested. During the investigation, police claim a loaded handgun and suspected cocaine and cannabis were found in the vehicle.
Curtis Morrison, 31, is facing several gun-related charges, including unauthorized possession, as well as drug possession and obstructing an officer.
Morrison was due in court in Cornwall on Wednesday.