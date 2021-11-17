OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an Orléans man who was the subject of a warrant in Quebec is now facing gun and drug charges following an arrest in Ontario.

Police said in a press release that general patrol officers on Highway 401 in South Dundas, Ont. noticed a man "acting suspiciously near his parked motor vehicle."

Upon investigation, police said the man had a warrant from Quebec and he was arrested. During the investigation, police claim a loaded handgun and suspected cocaine and cannabis were found in the vehicle.

Curtis Morrison, 31, is facing several gun-related charges, including unauthorized possession, as well as drug possession and obstructing an officer.

Morrison was due in court in Cornwall on Wednesday.