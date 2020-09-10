OTTAWA -- An employee at the Walmart store in Orléans has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson said in a statement the employee last worked in the store at 3900 Innes Rd. on Aug. 31, and Walmart has been in contact with Ottawa Public Health about the case.

“We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a continued speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Walmart also says it has taken a number of measures in stores, including increased cleaning, temperature checks for all employees at the start of each shift, limiting the number of customers in the store, and plexiglass dividers at registers.

Last month, Ottawa Public Health warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Walmart on Baseline Road.

However, OPH has not issued such a warning in this case.