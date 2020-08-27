OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is warning customers at the Walmart Pharmacy on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west-end may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit is investigating a person who tested positive for COVID-19, who provided service at the Walmart Pharmacy at 1375 Baseline Road during the contagious period.

We are investigating a person who tested positive for COVID-19 who provided service at the Walmart Pharmacy located at 1375 Baseline Rd on August 15 & 16. Read the PSA to find out if you may have been exposed: https://t.co/oCfnmZRjKC pic.twitter.com/GyjBY8mtkl — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) August 27, 2020

All customers who received service from the pharmacy for 15 minutes or more on Aug. 15 and 16 are advised that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says customers to the Walmart Pharmacy on Baseline Road during the following time periods may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Aug 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health says customers should immediately self-isolate and contact Ottawa Public Health by calling 613-580-6744 to determine whether their exposure was high-risk for COVID-19 transmission and if testing is recommended.

Customers of the Walmart location who did not receive direct service from the pharmacy or who received services from the pharmacy outside of the periods are not considered at higher risk of exposure.