OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders

The Ottawa Police Service had a busy day catching high-fliers on the road on Monday.

In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.

Each person was separately given charges for stunt driving, which comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Images shared to social media showed some drivers going 50 km/h above the speed limit, including some youth and repeat offenders.

The first driver was an 18-year-old unaccompanied G1 licence holder seen doing 158 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone along Limebank Road.

"Assuming mom and dad won't be impressed," said a post to X by OPS.

Another young driver was caught in the area of West Carleton Secondary School in Dunrobin. The G2 licence driver was charged with stunt driving for doing 133 km/h in the 80 km/h zone and 110 km/h in the posted 60 km/h zone along Dunrobin Road.

A third driver was stopped in the area of Bank Street and Athans Avenue after driving 105 km/h in the posted 60 km/h zone. The driver was charged with their second stunt driving charge since August.

OPS rounded out the day with another repeat offender charged for going 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

In total, there were four charges laid for stunt driving in one day.

Ottawa city councillors say speeding and stunt driving has been a significant issue in the capital this summer and fall. Ottawa police regularly announce stunt driving charges on municipal roads.

The Ontario government introduced the stiffer 30-day licence suspension and 14-day impound penalties for stunt driving in 2021. The province also lowered the threshold for stunt driving charges on roads with a posted speed limit of less than 80 km/h to 40 km/h above the limit, down from 50.

In 2022, the province also mandated a driver improvement course for anyone convicted of stunt driving. Failure to complete the course within 60 days leads to licence cancellation.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond