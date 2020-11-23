OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they want to speak to two men who may have been near the scene of a shooting in the Madawaska Valley last month.

OPP officers were called to a home on Silas Lane at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020 after a 20-year-old Etobicoke woman was shot. She had been walking off-trail in the area of John Watson Road and Silas Lane at the time.

The woman was airlifted to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

OPP now say that a vehicle was seen in the area. It's described as an older model dark green GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver has been described as a white male, 40-60 years of age with light brown hair and a beard. The passenger has been described as a white male 30-40 years of age.

The OPP says investigators would like to speak to these individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Map for reference purposes.