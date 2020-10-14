OTTAWA -- Police in Renfrew County are asking for the public’s help to figure out how a 20-year-old woman ended up with a gunshot wound earlier this month.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Silas Lane, in the Madawaska Valley.

Police say the woman suffered the gunshot wound while walking off-trail in the area of John Watson Road and Silas Lane.

The woman was airlifted to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“Police believe that someone knows what happened and are appealing for the public's assistance,” Killaloe OPP said in a news release Wednesday, adding there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP.

Police are offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to charges being laid.