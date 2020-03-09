OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs, cash and two loaded handguns during a traffic stop on Canada’s busiest highway over the weekend.

Police were conducting radar speed enforcement on Highway 401 in Napanee around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when officers pulled over a vehicle with a Quebec licence plate.

Police say the investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs, including cocaine, morphine and methamphetamine, along with thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say the driver was in possession of two loaded handguns, at least one of which is believed to have been stolen in the United States.

Bilaal Mohammed, 33, of Pierrefonds, Quebec is facing several charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.