OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized 7,100 cannabis plants for a major grow-op in eastern Ontario.

OPP say officers executed search warrants at four different locations in the Enterprise area of Stone Mills Township, about 50 km northwest of Kingston, on Aug. 15.

Investigators seized the thousands of cannabis plants, in addition to $10,000 in Canadian currency, according to a press release.

Thirteen people are facing charges.

According to OPP, charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime are:

Wuzhu Chen, age 33 of Scarborough

Xiao Chen, age 33 of Toronto

Shao Va Chung, age 70 of Stone Mills Township

Liv Yuquin Lim, age 57 of Stone Mills Township

Shao Ue Lim, age 77 of Toronto

Hua Hui Lin, age 50 of Toronto

Jin Lin, age 34 of Scarborough

Song Bo Lin, age 41 of Toronto

Kim Chun Liu, age 57 of Toronto

Peiquan Zheng, age 54 of Markham

Jun Yao Zhu, age 33 of Stone Mills Township

Charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plant are:

Brian Gerald Wilson, age 61 of Stone Mills Township

Heather Wilson, age 61 of Stone Mills Township

All accused individuals were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on October 6, 2020