OPP seize 7,100 cannabis plants in eastern Ontario grow-op bust
Ontario Provincial Police say officers sezied more than 7,100 cannabis plants from a grow op in the Stone Mills, Ont. region, northwest of Kingston. (OPP handout photo)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized 7,100 cannabis plants for a major grow-op in eastern Ontario.
OPP say officers executed search warrants at four different locations in the Enterprise area of Stone Mills Township, about 50 km northwest of Kingston, on Aug. 15.
Investigators seized the thousands of cannabis plants, in addition to $10,000 in Canadian currency, according to a press release.
Thirteen people are facing charges.
According to OPP, charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime are:
- Wuzhu Chen, age 33 of Scarborough
- Xiao Chen, age 33 of Toronto
- Shao Va Chung, age 70 of Stone Mills Township
- Liv Yuquin Lim, age 57 of Stone Mills Township
- Shao Ue Lim, age 77 of Toronto
- Hua Hui Lin, age 50 of Toronto
- Jin Lin, age 34 of Scarborough
- Song Bo Lin, age 41 of Toronto
- Kim Chun Liu, age 57 of Toronto
- Peiquan Zheng, age 54 of Markham
- Jun Yao Zhu, age 33 of Stone Mills Township
Charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plant are:
- Brian Gerald Wilson, age 61 of Stone Mills Township
- Heather Wilson, age 61 of Stone Mills Township
All accused individuals were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on October 6, 2020