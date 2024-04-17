OPP seize $30,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop on Hwy. 417

A traffic stop for a burnt out headlight on Highway 417 ended with officers seizing more than $30,000 worth of drugs, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 417 in the Hawkesbury area due to a burnt out headlight this week.

"As a result, more than $30,000 in drugs and $2,325 in cash were seized from the vehicle," the OPP said on X.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle are facing multiple drug-related charges.