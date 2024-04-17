OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP seize $30,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop on Hwy. 417

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs and $2,325 in cash during a traffic stop on Hwy. 417 in Hawkesbury. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs and $2,325 in cash during a traffic stop on Hwy. 417 in Hawkesbury. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A traffic stop for a burnt out headlight on Highway 417 ended with officers seizing more than $30,000 worth of drugs, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

    Police say officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 417 in the Hawkesbury area due to a burnt out headlight this week.

    "As a result, more than $30,000 in drugs and $2,325 in cash were seized from the vehicle," the OPP said on X.

    The driver and passenger of the vehicle are facing multiple drug-related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News