Teen's death at McNabb Park in April deemed accidental

The Ottawa Police Service has closed its case into a suspicious death in a Centretown park last month, deeming it accidental.

Police were first called to McNabb Park, at the corner of Bronson and Gladstone avenues, the evening of April 12 for a report of a possible fight. A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with serious injuries. He died in hospital.

His death was at first deemed suspicious, but police later said no suspects were being sought and there was no threat to public safety.

In a news release Thursday, police said the death was the result of an accident.

"Investigators determined that no criminal offence occurred; and as such, no criminal charge will be laid," police wrote.

Police did not identify the boy. A spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that police would not release any additional details about how he died, out of respect for his family.