Man allegedly hides items in duffle bag, pays for only one in Superstore in Brockville, Ont.

Police in Brockville, Ont. say a 32-year-old man is facing charges after entering a Superstore and hiding items in a large duffle bag.

Officers say they received a call around 9:45 p.m. on Monday reporting a shoplifting incident happening in the Superstore located on Parkdale Avenue where the suspect was seen hiding items in a large duffle bag before proceeding to the checkout area, paying for one single item and leaving.

The suspect was arrested upon exiting the store, police say.

While police searched the inside of the bag, they found stolen merchandise amounting to $120 and a quantity of fentanyl. They did not specify the quantity of the fentanyl they seized.

He has been charged with theft under $5,000. He's also scheduled to appear in court at a future date.