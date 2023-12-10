OPP seek driver in reported hit-and-run on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.

According to OPP, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 417 near Metcalfe.

The driver of a white Audi sedan left the scene, and police are now looking for this individual.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa there are no reported injuries related to any collisions on the Queensway at that time or in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.