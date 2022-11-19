OPP responds to 'numerous' crashes on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario as heavy snow hits area

Ontario Provincial Police respond to a collision on Highway 401 near Edward Street in Prescott. Nov. 19, 2022. (OPP East Region/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police respond to a collision on Highway 401 near Edward Street in Prescott. Nov. 19, 2022. (OPP East Region/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina