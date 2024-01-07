OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401

    Ontario Provincial Police say a four-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. Jan. 7, 2024. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a four-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. Jan. 7, 2024. (OPP/X)

    Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.

    It happened in the eastbound lanes, police said in a post on X.

    Only one lane was open while police investigated, but all lanes were clear just before 3 p.m. 

    The Ontario Ministry of Transportation's website was showing some slowdowns in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Edward Street exit on Sunday afternoon.

    Vehicles in ditch

    Later Sunday afternoon, OPP said officers were responding to several vehicles in ditches along the highway.

    Police said on X there was "a multitude" of vehicles in the ditch between Lancaster and Iroquois, Ont. 

    "The weather conditions are deteriorating," police said. 

    A significant snowfall moved across eastern Ontario Saturday night and Sunday morning, causing road conditions to deteriorate. OPP are reminding travellers to drive slowly and allow for delays.

