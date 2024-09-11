OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP recover stolen vehicles and tools in Prescott, Ont.

    Several stolen items were recovered during a search in Prescott, Ont. on Sept. 10, 2024, the OPP says. (OPP/handout)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered several stolen items, including vehicles, tools, and construction equipment following a search in Prescott, Ont. this week.

    Police said they'd been investigating numerous reports of thefts since the spring. On Tuesday, officers searched a property on Wood Street East in Prescott and arrested one person.

    Among the items seized were two ATVs, a trailer, two kayaks, a boat, a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and construction tools. Police claimed they also found suspected cocaine and rifle ammunition.

    A 39-year-old man is facing four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several other drug and firearms charges.

    He was released from custody and is due in court in Brockville on Oct. 11.

