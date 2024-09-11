OPP recover stolen vehicles and tools in Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered several stolen items, including vehicles, tools, and construction equipment following a search in Prescott, Ont. this week.

Police said they'd been investigating numerous reports of thefts since the spring. On Tuesday, officers searched a property on Wood Street East in Prescott and arrested one person.

Among the items seized were two ATVs, a trailer, two kayaks, a boat, a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and construction tools. Police claimed they also found suspected cocaine and rifle ammunition.

A 39-year-old man is facing four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several other drug and firearms charges.

He was released from custody and is due in court in Brockville on Oct. 11.