OPP put down 'dangerous, aggressive' dog attacking people in Embrun, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police says a “dangerous and aggressive” dog was put down Thursday morning in Embrun, Ont..

Police were called at around 11 a.m. to the area of Notre Dame Street and Lapointe Boulevard on reports that a man armed with a large knife was walking around and threatening the public.

Though police were able to arrest the man without incident, his dog remained in the area. Police said it was attacking people, including an OPP officer, and other animals. The injuries were not considered serious.

After attempting to use other means to subdue the dog, including a taser, and failing, police said an officer "made the decision to utilize their firearm to put the dog down."

Police said that officers have no other choice but to act quickly when faced with the threat of immediate harm, noting that they make sure the animal is put down without pain.

The investigation is ongoing.