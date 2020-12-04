OTTAWA -- A driver is facing a charge of careless driving after Ontario Provincial Police say an overloaded truck burned a hole through the box of the vehicle while travelling on Highway 401.

Police stopped the vehicle on the westbound Hwy. 401 in Kingston on Thursday.

On Twitter, the OPP said "overloaded rear tires rubbing the body (of the truck) - burned a hole through the box, starting a small fire inside."

"Wheel lug sheared off."

#FrontenacOPP stopped a rental truck in #Kingston Thursday. Driver due in court for 9 tickets. @ONtransport attended-removed the plates. ^bd

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa officers could smell burning rubber when the rental truck pulled off to a carpool parking lot. When the officers opened the back of the truck, smoke billowed out.

Kingston firefighters were called to douse the smouldering fire in the box of the rental truck.

The OPP says the driver is facing nine charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including careless driving, fail to complete daily inspection report, improper licence – commercial vehicle and fail to have secondary means of attachment (no safety chains for the trailer).