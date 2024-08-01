OPP looking to locate missing girl, 15, in Clarence Rockland, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Clarence Rockland, Ont. Sunday.

Aleena is described as 4-foot-11 and having a slim build and long curly hair. Police say she is known to carry a small pale-pink backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.