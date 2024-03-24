OPP looking to locate missing 29-year-old woman in Hastings, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police in Hastings County is asking the public to help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday evening.
Police say Alison, whose last name was not released, was last seen in Stirling “on North Street at East Front Street” around 8 p.m..
She is described as being 5'4", having a thin build and long blond hair. She was wearing a red checkered fleece when she was last seen.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence report.
Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine
Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.
Westboro residents recall frantic scene after woman shot by Ottawa police officer
The neighbourhood of Westboro is in shock following a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Death toll from heavy rains in southeastern Brazil jumps to 23
Heavy rains in Brazil this weekend have killed at least 23 people between the southeastern states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages are stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Maritime comedian set to appear in Canada’s Got Talent
A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with life-altering injuries
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
-
Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in Scarborough
A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.
The 'carbon tax' did not provoke police intervention at Montreal food bank: experts
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) suggestion that there is a link between a police intervention in a Montreal food bank and the "carbon tax" is being criticized with many involved with the situation.
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
Devastating fire at historic Timmins building, residents displaced
More than 100 local residents of a historic downtown building in Timmins, Ont. have been displaced due to a fire Saturday.
-
Short season on Ontario southern ice road makes First Nation life unpredictable
This winter marked the shortest ice road season anyone can remember on Temagami First Nation.
Fire crews tackle garage fire in east Chatam
Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.
-
Windsor athletes win big in combat sports competitions across North America
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season Sunday afternoon.
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft
A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.
Hundreds attend Sweetwater Harvest Festival in Midland
The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is hosting its 34th annual Sweetwater Harvest Festival this weekend along with Sainte-Marie of the Hurons.
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
People displaced after North Point Douglas fire
Several people have been displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in a two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
Tatertots rejoice: Calgarian McRae takes home first 2 Junos in Saturday night industry ceremony
Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae has had a great Juno Awards even before Sunday night’s nationally-televised ceremony.
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
3-month investigation of anonymous tips leads to charges, seizure of $125K worth of drugs, unstamped cigarettes, and cash
A Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged after an investigation by Devon RCMP that led to the seizure of thousands of unstamped cigarettes, drugs and cash.
3-month investigation of anonymous tips leads to charges, seizure of $125K worth of drugs, unstamped cigarettes, and cash
A Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged after an investigation by Devon RCMP that led to the seizure of thousands of unstamped cigarettes, drugs and cash.
4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.