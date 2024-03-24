OPP looking to locate missing 29-year-old woman in Hastings, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police in Hastings County is asking the public to help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday evening.

Police say Alison, whose last name was not released, was last seen in Stirling “on North Street at East Front Street” around 8 p.m..

She is described as being 5'4", having a thin build and long blond hair. She was wearing a red checkered fleece when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.