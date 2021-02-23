KINGSTON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted federal offender, last seen in the Kingston area.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Thusanth Ariyanayagam after he allegedly breached his statutory release.

Sgt. Steve Sermet with the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad told CTV News Ottawa the offender fled a halfway house in Kingston Monday evening.

He is described as a 26-year-old South Asian male with black hair and black eyes. He’s 5-foot-5 and 189 lbs.

He is also described as having tattoos on both arms, with a crown and swords on the right upper arm, and a “K” on the left arm.

He is serving a two-year sentence for assault charges.

OPP say Ariyanayagam is known to frequent the Kingston and Belleville areas.