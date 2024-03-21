The Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County is investigating a home invasion that happened early Thursday morning in Shandhurst Shores.

Police say they received a call shortly after 3:00 a.m. reporting four individuals broke into the home located on Elmwood Boulevard, assaulted and injured one of the occupants.

The OPP adds they then stole items from the home and ran away.

Though police conducted a search, they couldn’t find neither the suspects nor the vehicle they were using.

The only description of the four men that police has is they were wearing masks at the time of the invasion. There is no description of the vehicle they were in, police add.

While police believe there is no risk to public safety, they ask people in the area to report any suspicious people or activity.

Police continue to search for the suspects and for surveillance video.

Anyone who has video footage from home/business security systems, vehicle dash cameras or any other sources from the areas of Highway 33 between County Roads 8 and 21 and between the hours of 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday is asked to upload it using the secure evidence submission portal, or to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.