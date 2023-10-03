Ottawa

    • OPP looking for failed firestarter in downtown Pembroke, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for tips and surveillance footage that would help them find someone who apparently tried to start a fire in downtown Pembroke.

    According to police, someone cut propane lines and attempted to start a fire in a recycling container at a business on Pembroke Street West at around 5 a.m. Sept. 30.

    The person of interest is described as a male with a red bandana covering his face, wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a blue backpack.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

