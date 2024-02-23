OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP looking for driver after cinder block falls from truck on Hwy. 417

    Ottawa OPP are investigating after a cinder block fell from a truck on Highway 417. (OPP East Region/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a cinder block fell from their truck and caused a vehicle accident on Highway 417 on Friday morning.

    Ottawa OPP said on social media that officers responded to an accident shortly before 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the highway near St. Laurent Boulevard.

    Police say a large cinder block fell from a truck and caused a single-vehicle rollover. The truck did not remain at the scene.

    Police did not say whether the accident caused any injuries.

    OPP are asking for assistance from the public to help identify the truck and/or driver responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    The public can reference the social media post or incident #E240221823.

    

      

    

      

