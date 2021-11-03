Advertisement
OPP investigating attempted luring of two girls at Hawkesbury, Ont. skate park
Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021 3:15PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an attempted child luring involving two 10-year-old girls in Hawkesbury this week.
Police say at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man, approximately 35 years-old, was seen speaking with two girls at the Hawkesbury Municipal Skate Park.
"The male was attempting to lure the girls, but because of the intervention of a passerby who told them to run away, the girls did and were not harmed," said the OPP in a statement.
Police would like to speak to the two girls and to anyone who witnessed the incident.
You can contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.