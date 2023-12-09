OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP investigate 'major disturbance' in Arnprior that injured 2, led to 3 arrests

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they're only calling a "major disturbance" in the Arnprior area.

    Officers were called to an address on River Road at around 1:50 a.m. for the so-called disturbance. Two people have been transported to hospital as a result of the incident, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

    Police said three people have been arrested. No charges have been announced at this time.

    In a post on Twitter, OPP said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, but advised residents that a "large police presence" would be visible in Arnprior and Renfrew.

    This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

