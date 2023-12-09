OPP investigate 'major disturbance' in Arnprior that injured 2, led to 3 arrests

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they're only calling a "major disturbance" in the Arnprior area.

Officers were called to an address on River Road at around 1:50 a.m. for the so-called disturbance. Two people have been transported to hospital as a result of the incident, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said three people have been arrested. No charges have been announced at this time.

In a post on Twitter, OPP said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, but advised residents that a "large police presence" would be visible in Arnprior and Renfrew.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.