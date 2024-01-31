OTTAWA
    OPP charge Millhaven Institute inmate after another inmate assaulted

    Ontario Provincial Police say an inmate of the Millhaven Institution in Kingston, Ont. is facing new assault charges after another inmate was attacked last week.

    OPP say the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted police about the incident at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was seriously injured by what police described as an edged weapon and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

    Cameron Alamina, 24, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

    Alamina remains in federal custody and is due in court in Kingston to face these charges in late February.

    The Millhaven Institution is a maximum security federal prison. The Correctional Service of Canada says no other staff members or inmates were injured in the attack.

    "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures," CSC said in a news release.

