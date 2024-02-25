OPP calls off search for source of emergency flares set off west of Renfrew

The Ontario Provincial Police have called off a search for the source of emergency flares that were set off in a rural area near the Madawaska River early Sunday morning.

In a statement on Sunday evening, police said a resident of the Township of Madawaska Valley called the Killaloe detachment of the OPP around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to report seeing a flare being ignited in the area of Palmer Rapids.

An OPP officer who responded to the call reported seeing a second flare in the same area.

Palmer Rapids is located in an area known to have "numerous homes and cottages" about 90 kilometres west of the Town of Renfrew and 190 kilometres west of Ottawa.

In an update on Monday morning, the OPP said they are "confident that someone in the area set off the flares for non-emergency reasons."

Officers conducted an "extensive search" of cottages and residences in the area and an OPP helicopter was dispatched in the search.

The OPP Emergency Response Team and members of the Killaloe detachment also assisted in the search in snowmobiles and other vehicles on the ground.

Anyone with information or anyone who ignited emergency flares in the Palmer Rapids area is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 "as soon as possible."