OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP arrest 3 in connection with biker gang-linked drug trafficking in eastern Ontario

    Weapons, drugs, and Loners MC paraphernalia was seized during searches in three locations in eastern Ontario, Sept. 5, 2024. (OPP/handout) Weapons, drugs, and Loners MC paraphernalia was seized during searches in three locations in eastern Ontario, Sept. 5, 2024. (OPP/handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police say three people have been arrested following a lengthy investigation into biker gang-linked drug trafficking.

    Several officers, including members of the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit, searched properties in Long Sault, Ingleside and Cornwall on Thursday, Sept. 5, following a five-month long investigation. Police seized cash, a Taser, imitation firearms, machetes, suspected cocaine and Loners MC items.

    Three men, between the ages of 33 and 78, are facing drug trafficking charges.

    Two of the men were released on a promise to appear in court. The other, who is facing five counts of failure to comply with a probation order, remains in custody.

