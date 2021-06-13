OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 34 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the public health unit's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 27,426 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11, 2020. A total of 585 residents have died due to COVID-19. OPH did not report any new deaths on Sunday.

Health officials reported 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, along with 763 newly-resolved cases, bringing Ontario's active case count to its lowest level since August 2020. Public Health Ontario added 24 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Seven more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario on Sunday: four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; two in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region; zero in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region; three in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and one in Renfrew County and District Public Health's region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.

There are 350 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 354 active cases Saturday.

OPH reported that 38 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,491.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

There were 20,731 COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours across Ontario. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose from 2.1 on Saturday to 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.