OPG says Pickering Nuclear alert was sent in error
TORONTO -- UPDATE
Ontario Power Generation says in a tweet that the emergency alert sent out by the provincial government was sent out in error.
OPG says there is no danger to the public or the environment.
An emergency alert issued by the Ontario government says an incident has been reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.
The alert applies to those within 10 kilometres of the nuclear station.
The alert says there has been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.
It also says that emergency staff are responding to the situation.
People living near the plant do not need to take protective actions but are asked to stay tuned to the media for further information.
