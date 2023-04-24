Open air fire ban in Ottawa lifted

Ottawa Fire Services has lifted an open air fire ban that was issued more than a week ago.

The ban on open air fires was issued April 13 because of above-average temperatures and a lengthy dry spell.

The temperature hit 28.2 C in Ottawa at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.

In a news release Monday, OFS said the ban was no longer in effect. Ottawa has seen rainy weather and cooler temperatures the last few days.

Open air fires still require a city-issued permit.