KINGSTON -- The $26.8 million project to widen Highway 401 in the Kingston area to six lanes is complete.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced the completion of the widening from four lanes to six lanes from west of the Cataraqui River Bridge to Highway 15 in Kingston.

"Investing in critical highway infrastructure is a key part of our plan to support local communities, drive economic growth, create jobs and keep families safe," said Mulroney in a statement.

"The completion of this project will reduce congestion and enhance safety along this vital commercial corridor."

Approximately 60,000 vehicles a day travel that stretch of the highway.