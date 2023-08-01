Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires 'less lethal' round at man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Ottawa Police Service after an officer fired a less lethal round at a man in Centretown.

The incident happened at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lisgar and Lyon streets. CTV News Ottawa has asked Ottawa police why officers were first called to the scene.

A Special Investigations Unit spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa by phone that the mandate was invoked because an officer fired an ARWEN (Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield) at a man, who was hit by a plastic round.

Under law, the SIU is compelled to investigate any time a police officer discharges a firearm at a person, and ARWENs are considered firearms for the purposes of its mandate.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available. The SIU said more details would be available later Tuesday evening.

The SIU is an independent government agency that also investigates police actions that may have resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault.