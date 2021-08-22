OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the 13th straight day with double-digit COVID-19 case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 722 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time since early June there's been more than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on a single day.

Health officials reported 170 cases in Toronto, 88 in Windsor-Essex, 70 in York Region and 63 in Peel Region.

In Ottawa, the 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday follows 18 cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Of the 722 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 564 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 158 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION