OTTAWA -- Ontario’s Tourism Culture and Heritage Minister suggests festivals, musicians and performers need to explore hosting virtual performances before audiences can return for a “marquee year” of events across Ontario in 2021.

Lisa MacLeod tells CTV News at Six the COVID-19 pandemic has been very tough for Ottawa and Ontario’s tourism sector.

“Within the early days of COVID-19 spreading through Ontario, we were hit first, hardest and we’re still dealing with it.”

MacLeod estimates Ottawa’s tourism, culture and heritage sector has lost nearly $17.5 billion, and 300,000 jobs.

The Ontario Government has started to look ahead to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations and how to restart Ontario’s economy, including the tourism and culture sector.

“I very much suspect it will be measured, it will be slow and it will be deliberate so that we don’t continue to spread the COVID-19 virus,” said MacLeod.

“The biggest jeopardy to our economy in the long run is allowing this pandemic to continue. I think if we’re cautious and measured and we’re responsible in our approach, we should be able to start phasing things in.”

MacLeod says the Tourism Culture and Heritage Ministry is already looking at ways to digitize the sector. It launched the “Music Together” program that allows emerging artists to perform at home while earning money.

When asked by CTV News at Six chief anchor Graham Richardson about fans attending Senators, Redblacks and other games and concerts in the future, MacLeod said a conversation needs to happen about "creative ways" to support teams before fans return to the stands.

And MacLeod says there are ways Ontario can support artists.

“The ideas coming out of the festivals and events are how do we get the digital content on there and perhaps raise some money for those in the supply chain, as well as the performers.”

Eyes on 2021

MacLeod says 2021 could be a “marquee year for this province,” noting Toronto will host the Juno Awards and Hamilton will host the Grey Cup.

“We’ve got some many other events that are signature that will invite the world back to our province when it’s safe to do so.”