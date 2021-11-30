OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 as Ontario’s death toll from the virus hits 10,000 people.

The province reported three new deaths from the virus on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities in the province to 10,000 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa’s 19 new cases, the fewest in five weeks, come after 26 on Monday and 61 on Sunday, the most since May.

Case counts are generally lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes over the weekend.

The number of active infections is down on Tuesday, thanks to 45 newly resolved cases.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 794, up from 675 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 22 to Nov. 28): 26.9 (down from 27.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 22 to Nov. 28): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.07

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 266 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 218 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 153 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 134 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 848,906 (+9.031)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 813,273 (+859)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 321 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 347 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,049.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, one fewer than on Monday. A child under 10 who had been hospitalized with the virus is no longer in hospital.

There is one patient in the ICU. That person is in their 80s.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 3

70-79: 1

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (3,115 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (4,274 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (7,070 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,892 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (4,186 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,646 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,157 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,190 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (904 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,160

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 2

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,256

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,111 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday. A total of 2,521 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Six new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are eight ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 20 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Wee Watch - Licenced home childcare - Kanata (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqutigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: