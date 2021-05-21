OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second straight day with double-digit cases.

Across Ontario, there are 1,890 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 469 cases in Toronto, 468 cases in Peel Region and 165 cases in York Region.

In Ottawa, the 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows 89 new cases Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 811 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 19.

A total of 4,689 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on May 19.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION