OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported another 218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more Ontarians have died. Another 155 cases are considered resolved.

Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario on Sunday. Public Health Ontario added one new case in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five new cases in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region, two new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, one new case in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and six new cases in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

