OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH and Public Health Ontario often differ because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 and said four more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Another 151 cases are now considered resolved.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in any other eastern Ontario public health unit. One case was removed from the total from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's total.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 760,252

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 588,689

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 65 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One case removed from total

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.