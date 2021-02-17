OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new figure Wednesday comes as Ontario reports its lowest daily case count since October. Health officials added 847 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 new deaths.

However, officials note that fluctuating numbers due to an ongoing data issue at Toronto Public Health, may affect case totals.

The new cases in Ottawa follow reports from Ottawa Public Health of 31 new cases on Tuesday and 59 cases on Monday. Figures from Ottawa Public Health and from the province often differ due to different data collection times.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in the city will be provided later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 15

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 40,013*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 33,977 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday and 33,730 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said on Tuesday that 1,662 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,815 COVID-19 tests.

The average positivity rate for the week of Feb. 8 to 14 was 1.6 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 14 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.